Orsted Expects to Make FID on Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Project in UK This Year

June 8, 2023

Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock
Danish renewable energy company Orsted said on Thursday it expects to take a final investment decision (FID) on its planned Hornsea 3 offshore wind project in Britain this year. 

Orsted warned in early March that the 2.8 gigawatt (GW) project may not go ahead without more UK government support such as tax breaks. 

At a capital markets day in London, Rasmus Errboe, CEO of Europe at Orsted, also said the company sees sufficient value creation in its planned Baltica 2 offshore wind project in Poland and expects to do cash-on-delivery in 2027. 

However, it has decided to "reconfigure" the Baltica 3 project - potentially getting a bigger turbine and adding more capacity - as it has flexibility on the timeline of the project, he added. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

