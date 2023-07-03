Cadeler Expands into Polish Offshore Wind Market with Baltic Power Contract

Danish offshore wind installation services firm Cadeler on Monday signed a firm contract with Baltic Power for the installation of 76 Vestas 15MW offshore wind turbines in the Polish Baltic Sea with a contract value of between 68-85 million euros.

The project will begin in 2024 and marks Cadeler’s entry into the Polish offshore wind market.

The contract is the final confirmation of a reservation agreement from July 2022 by Cadeler and Baltic Power, a joint venture project of ORLEN and Northland Power Inc.

Vestas will provide the turbines, and it will be one of the first times the new V236-15.0 MW model will be used on a commercial scale. When the offshore wind farm is completed in 2026, it will have a capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

For this project, Cadeler will make deploy one of its two O-class installation vessels, which, by the time of the project execution, will feature a new and upgraded crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters.

The wind farm will be situated in the Baltic Sea, 23 kilometers North of the Polish coast, near Łeba. It will spread across more than 130 square kilometers.