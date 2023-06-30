Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TechnipFMC Nets Significant Contract for Offshore Gas Field Development Project in Norway

June 30, 2023

Credit: OMV
Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC said Thursday it had won a "significant" integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract by OMV for its Berling gas and condensate field development project offshore Norway.  For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Austrian oil and gas firm OMV saw its Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) for the Berling gas and condensate discovery off Norway approved by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy this week.

The Berling production license area is located about 235 km from Kristiansund in the Northwestern part of Norway, in a mature oil and gas province with established infrastructure.

The closest hub is the Equinor-operated Åsgard B platform, approximately 23 km to the southeast. Berling will be developed through the Asgard B tie-in.  

TechnipFMC will design and install the subsea production systems, controls, pipelines, and umbilicals for the Berling development.

The contract award follows a six-month integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study by TechnipFMC, which optimized the field layout and improved the project’s economics by confirming the suitability of thermally insulated pipe-in-pipe technology for the flowline used in this tieback.

Three production wells will be drilled at the Berling field starting Q3/2026 with expected first gas and condensate production in 2028.

The estimated gross recoverable reserves are expected to be around a total of 45 mn boe.

