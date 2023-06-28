Scana's Seasystems Secures Sizeable Contracts for FPSO Project in Ivory Coast

Scana-owned Seasystems has secured contracts for an FPSO project offshore the Ivory Coast with an unnamed client.



The first contract is regarding the upgrade and refurbishment of a mooring system supplied by Seasystems in 2008, and the second contract is for gimbals used for the transfer of fluids between two floating units.

Scana said the contracts, in total, were sizeable, meaning they are worth between NOK 20 million (currently around $1,84 million) and NOK 50 million (currently around $4,6 million).

For Seasystems, the projects start immediately and will be delivered from the second quarter of 2024.

“Back in April, Seasystems was awarded the contract to deliver a mooring system for the same project. These two additional contracts reaffirm our leading position in the mooring segment. Seasystems has worked systematically to develop hardy and cost-effective mooring solutions, and we now see good results from this work,” Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director at Seasystems, states.





