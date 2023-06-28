Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Scana's Seasystems Secures Sizeable Contracts for FPSO Project in Ivory Coast

June 28, 2023

©Scana
©Scana

Scana-owned Seasystems has secured contracts for an FPSO project offshore the Ivory Coast with an unnamed client.

The first contract is regarding the upgrade and refurbishment of a mooring system supplied by Seasystems in 2008, and the second contract is for gimbals used for the transfer of fluids between two floating units. 

Scana said the contracts, in total, were sizeable, meaning they are worth between NOK 20 million (currently around $1,84 million) and NOK 50 million (currently around $4,6 million).

For Seasystems, the projects start immediately and will be delivered from the second quarter of 2024.

“Back in April, Seasystems was awarded the contract to deliver a mooring system for the same project. These two additional contracts reaffirm our leading position in the mooring segment. Seasystems has worked systematically to develop hardy and cost-effective mooring solutions, and we now see good results from this work,” Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director at Seasystems, states.
 

Engineering Activity FPSO Production Floating Production Mooring

Related Offshore News

Petrojarl I ©Enauta

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore...
Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

DORIS Secures Second Contract for Gray Whale 3 Floating...

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Denmark Puts Off North Sea Energy Island Tender Due to High Cost

Denmark Puts Off North Sea Energy Island Tender Due to High Cost

Norway Approves Equinor's New Field Developments, Including Country's Deepest Offshore Field

Norway Approves Equinor's New Field Developments, Including Country's Deepest Offshore Field

ModuSpec to Help Reactivate Stranded Newbuild Jack-up Rig for Latin America Contract

ModuSpec to Help Reactivate Stranded Newbuild Jack-up Rig for Latin America Contract

Northern Ocean's 'Deepsea Mira' Starts 300-Day Drilling Contract with TotalEnergies in Namibia

Northern Ocean's 'Deepsea Mira' Starts 300-Day Drilling Contract with TotalEnergies in Namibia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine