RWE Names Chief Operating Officer of Offshore Wind Business

German renewable energy group RWE has appointed Dr. Thomas Michel Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company’s Offshore Wind business as of September 1, 2023.

"Michel will take on responsibility for this newly created Board division as a very experienced manager who has worked at RWE for many years," RWE said.

RWE said that the new board divison has been set up in recognition of the growing number of offshore wind farms operated by RWE and to place even more management focus on the large projects under construction than before.

Some of the upcoming tasks will include the construction and operation as well as engineering of RWE’s offshore wind farms, and responsibility for Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE).

Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: "I’m delighted that Thomas Michel, a very experienced manager from our own ranks, will be taking on the position of COO Offshore Wind. For many years, Thomas and his operations team have been ensuring the reliable operation of our offshore fleet, ensuring that millions of households in Europe are supplied with green electricity from offshore wind farms. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

Michel has been working in the wind sector for almost 15 years. He has dedicated most of his career to ensuring the safe operation of offshore wind assets as well as the commissioning of new wind farms.

These include RWE’s offshore wind farm Kaskasi with 342 megawatts (MW) off the coast of Heligoland, as well as Triton Knoll. With capacity of 857 MW (RWE’s share: 506 MW), Triton Knoll is the largest wind farm in operation thus far. Initially at E.ON, and then at RWE, Michel has been responsible for the operation and maintenance of the entire offshore wind fleet.

Currently, the company has 19 offshore wind farms in operation in five countries, with a total installed capacity of 6.2 gigawatts (GW), with RWE holding a 3.3 GW share in these projects.