Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Israel's Gas Reserves Grew by 40% Over Past Decade, Report Says

June 26, 2023

Leviathan Platform - ©Noble Energy (File photo)
Leviathan Platform - ©Noble Energy (File photo)

Israel's natural gas reserves have grown by 40% over the past decade due to increased drilling and exploration activities, an industry report said, even as production soared.

The growth came amid five-fold growth in offshore gas production since the start-up of Israel's first major producing Tamar field in 2013, the report prepared by consultancy BDO for the Israeli Natural Gas Trade Association said.

Israel's gas reserves grew from 780 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2012 to 1,087 bcm at the end of 2022, while 119 bcm was extracted over the same period, the report said.

The growth in reserves was due to several new discoveries, including Energean's Olympus field, which has been renamed Katlan, as well as further exploration activity around hubs including the Chevron-operated Leviathan field.

The eastern Mediterranean region has seen rapid expansion of natural gas production over the past decade, following the discovery of major resources in waters off Israel and Egypt.

The gas is supplied to the region via pipelines and in Egypt is also exported to international markets through gas liquefaction terminals.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Alexander Smith)


Middle East Industry News Activity Production Gas Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Floating Production Unit at Chevron's IDD project (File Photo: Chevron)

Indonesia Sets a July Deadline for IDD Offshore Gas...
Credit: BW Ideol (file image)

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating...

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Guyana Not Interested in Joining OPEC, VP Says

Guyana Not Interested in Joining OPEC, VP Says

Offshore Wind Company Will Retrain NY Power Plant Union for Clean Energy Jobs

Offshore Wind Company Will Retrain NY Power Plant Union for Clean Energy Jobs

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

Enauta Restarts Production from Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

VIDEO: Final Turbine Installed at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

VIDEO: Final Turbine Installed at Scotland's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine