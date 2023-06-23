Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Borr Drilling Secures Jack-up Cntract Extension

June 23, 2023

Illustration only © Igor Hotinsky / Adobe Stock
Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling announced it has secured a contract extension for its jack-up drilling rig Mist from Valeura Energy in Thailand.

The contract extension covers a firm term of 9 months starting in direct continuation to the current contract and will maintain the rig contracted through August 2024.

The estimated total contract value of this extension is $41 million, excluding unpriced options, Borr Drilling said.

Mist is a Super B Bigfoot Class rig built by Keppel FELS Shipyard in 2013.

Drilling Activity Rigs

