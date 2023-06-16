Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TNB Renewables, TNB Research ink LOI with SolarDuck and Hydro

June 16, 2023

Image courtesy Solar Duck
Image courtesy Solar Duck

SolarDuck will install a 780kW offshore floating solar (OFS) plant off the coast of Tioman island in Malaysia as a research project to assess technical and economic feasibility of OFS in Malaysia.

As part of the global roll out of Offshore Floating Solar, SolarDuck AS together with its project partners, TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd (TRe) and TNB Research Sdn Bhd (TNBR), wholly owned subsidiaries of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the largest electricity utility in Malaysia, and Hydro Extrusion Norway AS, a leading aluminium and energy company, announced a new project in Malaysia. 

“We are extremely pleased to start our work together with TRe, TNBR and Hydro. For SolarDuck this means that we are building a footprint in Malaysia, a country in a region with the world’s largest potential for OFS”, says Koen Burgers, CEO SolarDuck.

SolarDuck will install a 780kW offshore floating solar (OFS) plant off the coast of Tioman island in Malaysia, to assess technical and economic feasibility of OFS in Malaysia. The installation is targeted to be completed by 2025. The Tioman island project will accelerate technology development for stand-alone use in the tropical areas, and support to drive the cost competitiveness of OFS as the most affordable marine energy technology by 2030.

Southeast Asia is wind scarce and therefore lacks opportunities for wind energy. Furthermore, large scale solar developments on land in Southeast Asia are increasingly hampered by land scarcity issues and increasing public resistance. Taking solar out to sea, allows for new and unprecedented opportunities for TNB, Malaysia and the region.

Technology Contracts Floating Solar

Related Offshore News

Credit: SWIFT/Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins First SWIFT Contract at Johan Castberg...
This photograph was captured by the Autonomous Surveyor USV during harbour trials in the Netherlands in May 2023. Credit: Subsea Europe Services GmbH

Autonomous O&M Pilot Planned at Deutsche Bucht Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Deep flexpipe under surveillance
Equipment
Credit: Simec Atlantis Energy

VIDEO: Scottish-made Tidal Turbine Installed in Japan
Energy

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

‘Game Changer’ SOV Rem Power Sports Innovative Electric Crane

‘Game Changer’ SOV Rem Power Sports Innovative Electric Crane

Current News

API 19CI Qualified Retrievable Injection Valve Installed on NCS

API 19CI Qualified Retrievable Injection Valve Installed on NCS

TNB Renewables, TNB Research ink LOI with SolarDuck and Hydro

TNB Renewables, TNB Research ink LOI with SolarDuck and Hydro

The Rise of the Mighty Middle Eastern Jackup Market

The Rise of the Mighty Middle Eastern Jackup Market

Maersk Training Awarded 3-Year Contract by Seadrill

Maersk Training Awarded 3-Year Contract by Seadrill

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine