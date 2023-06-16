TNB Renewables, TNB Research ink LOI with SolarDuck and Hydro

SolarDuck will install a 780kW offshore floating solar (OFS) plant off the coast of Tioman island in Malaysia as a research project to assess technical and economic feasibility of OFS in Malaysia.

As part of the global roll out of Offshore Floating Solar, SolarDuck AS together with its project partners, TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd (TRe) and TNB Research Sdn Bhd (TNBR), wholly owned subsidiaries of Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the largest electricity utility in Malaysia, and Hydro Extrusion Norway AS, a leading aluminium and energy company, announced a new project in Malaysia.

“We are extremely pleased to start our work together with TRe, TNBR and Hydro. For SolarDuck this means that we are building a footprint in Malaysia, a country in a region with the world’s largest potential for OFS”, says Koen Burgers, CEO SolarDuck.

SolarDuck will install a 780kW offshore floating solar (OFS) plant off the coast of Tioman island in Malaysia, to assess technical and economic feasibility of OFS in Malaysia. The installation is targeted to be completed by 2025. The Tioman island project will accelerate technology development for stand-alone use in the tropical areas, and support to drive the cost competitiveness of OFS as the most affordable marine energy technology by 2030.

Southeast Asia is wind scarce and therefore lacks opportunities for wind energy. Furthermore, large scale solar developments on land in Southeast Asia are increasingly hampered by land scarcity issues and increasing public resistance. Taking solar out to sea, allows for new and unprecedented opportunities for TNB, Malaysia and the region.