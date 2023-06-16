Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Maersk Training Awarded 3-Year Contract by Seadrill

June 16, 2023

Image courtesy Maersk Training

Maersk Training won a three-year Training Management Service (TMS) contract by Seadrill. The contract will see Maersk Training managing Seadrill’s global onshore and offshore workforce training requirements for approximately 3100 personnel and 16 assets.

Under the new contract, Maersk Training’s dedicated TMS team will work with Seadrill to provide an efficient training booking and administration service for all of Seadrill’s training and competency requirements worldwide.

Maersk Training’s TMS is a comprehensive training management solution that enables companies to manage their training requirements in a centralized and efficient way. It provides a single point of contact for all training bookings and administration and enables companies to track and manage the competency of their workforce in real-time.

