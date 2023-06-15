Copenhagen Energy's Offshore Wind Project Gets Support from W. Australia Gov't

Danish renewable energy firm Copenhagen Energy has received support from the Western Australia Government as it progresses plans for its Leeuwin Offshore Wind Farm project.

The project has been awarded Lead Agency status by the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation. The Lead Agency Framework is reserved for significant projects with the capacity to deliver jobs and development opportunities for the State.

It provides projects with a single point of entry to the State Government and assistance with approvals processes across government agencies, including Federal and local authorities.

The Leeuwin wind farm is planned for Commonwealth waters between Mandurah and Bunbury, and will comprise up to 200 turbines, and six sub-stations, connected to land-based transmission stations and will deliver 3GW of electricity a year, enough to power three million homes and businesses. It will offset more than six million tonnes of CO2 each year.

According to Copenhagen Energy, the project has the capacity to deliver significant employment, with up to 14,500 jobs per GW during construction, and 200 during operation, as well as being the catalyst for the development of manufacturing and marine support services and regional development.

Copenhagen Energy Development Manager, Australia, Joy Francis-Hayes said achieving support under the Lead Agency Framework was an exciting milestone for the Leeuwin project.

“This is recognition that the Leeuwin Offshore Wind Farm is a significant project for Western Australia, with the capacity to provide substantial economic, environmental, and social benefits,” Ms Frances-Hayes said.

“It will help the State achieve its decarbonisation targets, provide jobs and create new skills.

“With the help of the department we look forward to progressing our project through the approvals and development processes to deliver a world-class offshore wind farm for WA.

“We have already spoken to many stakeholders. This engagement will continue and increase as we realise our plans.”

