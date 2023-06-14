Offshore Carbon Storage Project in Danish North Sea Receives Safety Approval from DNV

The offshore carbon storage project in the Danish North Sea, called Project Greensand, has received official safety approval from DNV.

"The project is the first in the world to demonstrate that CO 2 can be transported across national borders and stored offshore to mitigate climate change," DNV said.

In March, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik inaugurated what has been described as "a world first" with the injection of carbon dioxide into a depleted oil field in the Danish North Sea as part of Project Greensand.

For this pilot project, the CO2 was transferred from Belgium aboard a platform supply vessel, transferred on the Noble Resolve jack-up rig, injected into a depleted reservoir at the Nini field, and stored at a depth of about 1,800 meters below the seabed.

"The presentation of this framed safety verification follows years of involvement by DNV of the entire value chain’s concept, design, components, underground sites and facilities. DNV has also analyzed all safety aspects of Project Greensand’s pilot phase. The document is clear evidence that the safety of Project Greensand complies with the highest Danish and international standards," DNV said.

“Our team of experts have worked closely with the Greensand consortium and followed the development of the project over the last few years,” reports Mick Cramer Jakobsen, Regional Head of Customer Relations for DNV and project director for the safety verification. “Our safety verification of Project Greensand’s entire pilot phase clearly shows that the project is fit for purpose, safe and compliant with all relevant Danish and international regulations and the highest standards. Naturally, it will be advantageous to have the safety verification already in place before the next phase of Project Greensand commences.”

The safety verification covers everything from the fabrication by the individual subcontractors to the actual offshore installation.

“We are delighted that all safety aspects of Project Greensand have been approved by the best in the field,” says Mads Gade, Head of Country for INEOS Denmark. “We are convinced that safety will be a vital competitive parameter in the future CCS market. DNV’s thorough work and verification guarantee that our system can ensure that the stored CO 2 remains underground, and that the safety of our employees remains paramount in the North Sea.”





Next step





With the safety of the pilot phase verified, Project Greensand is now able to continue working along the same lines to fulfil its ambition to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO 2 per year in 2025/2026, and potentially up to 8 million tonnes of CO 2 per year by 2030, DNV said.

Project Greensand complies with the Offshore Safety Directive, which sets the highest safety standards in connection with the storage of CO 2 in the North Sea, just as it does with oil and gas activities.

Mads Gade explains: “Exceptionally strict requirements have been set for the safety procedures for operations in the North Sea – for instance, through the Offshore Safety Directive. The safety requirements for CO 2 storage onshore are not quite so stringent, but despite the many safety procedures, we see these strict requirements as a great asset.

The Offshore Safety Directive and other complex laws and regulations mean that our work in the North Sea is protected by both belt and braces. Along with the safety verification from DNV, we have a solution that has already been tested and shown to be safe and effective, and we should continue this going forward when Denmark’s CCS market is to be scaled up further in the future.”

DNV’s work in connection with Project Greensand has involved extensive analyses of plans, the suitability of the underground sites, and the practicability of the storage and designs, along with DNV’s physical presence during a stress test of the individual sub-elements and approval of the connection and installation of offshore systems throughout the value chain and across national borders, DNV explained.

“We are very proud that our advanced technical expertise and understanding of the regulations can be used to promote initiatives like Project Greensand,” says Mick Cramer Jakobsen of DNV. “We want to contribute to the energy industry’s green transition with our expertise and guidance.