Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Aims to Boost Brazil Offshore Oil Output Over Next Decade

June 14, 2023

Credit: Equinor
Credit: Equinor

Equinor plans to expand its oil production in Brazil more than fivefold over the next decade, while also eyeing green energy projects, especially in offshore wind power, an executive for the Norwegian energy giant said on Tuesday.

The company aims to boost output to more than 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by 2033 from current output of nearly 90,000 boed, Equinor Brazil vice president Lars Jetlund Hansen said at an energy event in Rio de Janeiro. 

"We have great momentum to grow more in Brazil in both oil and gas and renewables," Jetlund Hansen said.

Equinor is the second-largest oil producer in the country after state-run Petrobras, according to official data.

Jetlund Hansen pointed to Brazil's Bacalhau field, part of the Santos Basin, as Equinor's main bet for local production growth over next few years.

The company acquired a majority stake in the offshore field in 2016 and expects to begin pumping mostly light crude from it in 2025. 

U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil and Portugal's Petrogal also own stakes in Bacalhau, which will be developed with one of the largest floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels in the country, with daily capacity of 220,000 barrels.

The executive said Equinor is also exploring opportunities in renewable energy in Brazil, touting good solar potential as well as offshore wind projects.

"Brazil has a lot of sun and is one of the biggest markets, and where you can grow," said Jetlund Hansen. 

"We see in offshore wind a lot of synergy with oil and gas, and we are looking at several projects," he added.

Earlier this year, Equinor and Petrobras signed an agreement to evaluate seven offshore wind projects in Brazil that would deliver a combined capacity of 14.5 gigawatts of power.

(Reuters - Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Energy Industry News Activity FPSO Production South America

Related Offshore News

Alvheim FPSO - Credit: Aker BP

Alvheim FPSO Celebrates 15 Years of Oil and Gas Production...
©Yinson Production

Vietnam: FSO PTSC Bien Dong 01 Contract Renewed for 5...


Trending Offshore News

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform...
Offshore
Lukoil and KazMunayGas concluded a joint operating agreement and a financing agreement on the Zhenis project in late 2018 (Photo: Lukoil)

Lukoil Inks Deal on Kazakhstan's Zhenis Block
Drilling

Insight

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

UK Tax Sweetener Won't Stop Plummeting North Sea Oil, Gas Output

Video

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Ampelmann takes the lead as the gangway provider for US offshore wind

Current News

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

JDR to Provide Inter-array Cables for 30MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Mediterranean Sea

DP Gezina Vessel to Remain Busy in the Baltic Sea with Contract Extension

DP Gezina Vessel to Remain Busy in the Baltic Sea with Contract Extension

Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

Altrad Secures 5-year Fabric Maintenance Services Deal in UK North Sea

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Probe in Autumn

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Probe in Autumn

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine