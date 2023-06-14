Damen Introduces Zero Emissions Workboat

Damen Shipyards Group has unveiled the Multi Cat 1908 Electric, a fully electric, zero emissions operations workboat.

The MuC 1908 E is based the Damen Multi Cat 1908, a proven product within the Damen portfolio that has been operating successfully around the world for over a quarter of a century.

The MuC 1908 E is 19.05 meters by 8.4 meters, with a deck area of 35m². It offers seven tonnes of bollard pull and can travel at speeds of up to seven knots. The batteries used for the vessel’s propulsion have a lifetime of 10 years. The vessel can operate for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Jeroen van Woerkum, Commercial Manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, says: “With our commitment to increased maritime sustainability, we wanted to create a versatile workboat that could bring zero emissions performance to a wide range of operations. A Multi Cat is the perfect vessel for this, thanks to its flexibility and versatility. Further to this, the MuC 1908 suggested itself for the task, having been so successful over the years.”

The vessel features Triton, Damen’s connected vessel platform. “Triton provides information about the batteries and their performance, for example. Additionally, it can collect data and provide reports on route performance. For a conventional vessel, this provides a means to find the optimal sailing route and reduce emissions. For a zero emissions vessel such as this, such capabilities can still be applied to optimising efficiency and getting the best possible use of the batteries during operations,” says van Woerkum.

The versatility of the vessel means it offers freedom to move between markets. It can be used for general port maintenance, buoy handling and salvage work. Equipped with a robust winch, the MuC 1908 E is also well suited to towing equipment to site, where it can perform mooring spread installation.

All anchors, wires and cans can be stored on the fore deck, thus leaving the aft deck clear for towing. With this, the need for trans-shipment at sea, and associated downtime, is reduced. With its high-capacity deck crane, it is equally capable of performing anchor handling operations. With high buoyancy forward, embedded anchors can be pulled out safely, without the aft being submerged. Plus, with the thruster propulsion maneuverability is increased significantly.

With its high-quality air compressors and air tools, the MuC 1908 E is able to assist floating pipeline operations. It is also able to support trailing suction and cutter suction dredging operations, including with use of a Damen DOP dredge pump, a fully electric version of which is available to maintain the vessel’s zero emission capabilities.

Additionally, with an A-frame installed on the aft deck, the vessel can conduct plough dredging operations with a plough able to move up to 10 tonnes of material in a single sweep. Further addition of a modular options extends the capabilities of the vessel yet further. For example, with the installation of a grabber and sweeper, the vessel is perfectly capable of conducting waste and/or oil spill recovery duties.

The MuC 1908 E is also suited to supporting the offshore renewable wind, wave, and turbine sectors. During site construction, the vessel can undertake anchor handling and towage, as well as serving as equipment and supplies storage, while its long reach crane makes it ideal for maintenance operations also.

Another area in which the vessel can be utilised is in the aquaculture sector. With its powerful cranes and winches, the MuC 1908 E is an ideal tool for this rapidly developing industry. The Multi Cat is able to tow feed barges to location and assist in mooring them upon arrival. Other tasks that Multi Cats have been involved in for this sector include removing fouled nets, site stripping and cleaning components, while delousing equipment can be easily stored on the vessel’s spacious deck.

Damen’s collaboration with other industry partners paves the way for extended support in the operation of its vessels during the lifecycle. “A good example for this, in the case of a fully electric vessel such as the MuC 1908 E, is Damen’s partnership with Skoon Energy. Skoon provides containerised batteries that can be hired. This enables operations to continue, with zero emissions, even in locations where no grid connection is available.”

Damen is planning to commence construction of the first MuC 1908 E on speculation at its yard in Hardinxveld soon.



