UK's Offshore Wind Pipeline Nearing 100GW

The UK’s pipeline of offshore wind projects has reached 97,944 MW, up from 91,287MW a year ago, while the global pipeline topped 1.23TW, an increase of nearly 400GW in the last year. This is according to RenewableUK’s latest EnergyPulse market intelligence data report.

The pipeline includes projects at every stage of development: operational, under construction, consented or planned.

According to the report, the UK total pipeline was second globally at 98GW, second only to China with 157GW, followed by the USA in third place with 82GW, Sweden is fourth with 75MW, and Brazil fifth with 63GW.





Total UK Portfolio by Sea Area - Operational and New-Build (MW) - ©RenewableUK

Global total portfolio, operational and new-build, by total portfolio size - minus overlapping projects. (MW) - ©RenewableUK

Per the report, by the end of 2020, the UK was leading the world in operational offshore wind capacity, with 10.4GW compared to the 7.7GW of China.

The year 2021 saw China surpassing the UK and reaching more than double its capacity, with 16.9GW going operational in a single year. After installing 5GW since the end of 2021, China currently accounts for 48% of global operational capacity.





Global Operational Portfolio by Country (MW) - ©RenewableUK

Commenting on the statistics, RenewableUK’s CEO Dan McGrail said: "‘These latest Energy Pulse figures show that both the UK and global offshore wind pipeline is continuing to grow at pace, with new projects coming forward on a massive scale."

"While the UK has established itself as a global leader in both fixed-bottom and floating wind, we cannot afford to be complacent. More and more countries are fleshing out their offshore ambitions, with clear plans for future developments and industrial strategies to accompany them."

"Recent developments such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the USA and the EU’s Green Industrial Deal have increased competition for investment. We must double down on our efforts to support and accelerate offshore wind development, and I’d encourage the Chancellor to bring forward new measures in the Autumn Budget to incentivize manufacturing investment into the UK that might otherwise go overseas."