TGS in "First-of-its-Kind" 2D-cubed Project Offshore Brazil

June 7, 2023

Credit: TGS
Credit: TGS

Norwegian company TGS which provides oil and gas firms with seismic data for offshore exploration, on Wednesday announced the Amazonia Azul 2D-cubed project, "the first of its kind offshore Brazil." 

The project, according to TGS, expanded its multi-client data coverage in the area and aimed to improve knowledge of the Brazil Equatorial Margin region.

"Covering a vast area of 268,506 square kilometers, the Amazonia Azul 2D-cubed project will play a crucial role in unlocking the potential of this offshore basin," TGS said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "We are pleased to introduce the first 2D-cubed project in Brazil’s Equatorial Margin. This groundbreaking endeavor demonstrates TGS' commitment to pushing the boundaries of geoscience innovation and delivering high-quality data solutions to our clients. By expanding our coverage and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, we are excited to contribute to exploration development in this region."

According to TGS, the innovative 2D-cubed technology utilizes a structurally conformable interpolation engine that transforms 2D data into a comprehensive 3D volume, which can be interpreted on a regional scale. 

"This cutting-edge approach enables users to fully leverage the capabilities of their 3D interpretation software, significantly improving analysis and facilitating the communication of geological insights," TGS said.

Initial data delivery is expected in Q1 2024. This project is supported by industry funding.

