Seismic Surveys: TGS Expands Multi-Client 3D Coverage in Malvinas Basin

June 6, 2023

©TGS
©TGS

Norwegian seismic data firm TGS on Tuesday announced an expansion of its multi-client 3D coverage in the Malvinas Basin offshore Argentina, called Malvinas 3D Phase III.

TGS plans to acquire a ~7,500 square kilometer 3D seismic survey, and upon completion, TGS will have built a 3D library of 25,000 square kilometers in the Malvinas Basin.

Kristian Johansen, TGS CEO, commented, "We are pleased to announce the expansion of our multi-client coverage for the Malvinas 3D project offshore Argentina. 

This project demonstrates our commitment to continuously providing our clients with the most up-to-date and accurate information to drive their exploration efforts. By leveraging our advanced seismic imaging technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of this region and support the energy industry in its pursuit of sustainable energy resources."

Acquisition of Malvinas 3D Phase III is expected to start by early 2024. This project is supported by industry funding, TGS said.

