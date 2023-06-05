Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DeepOcean Bags Post-Lay Trenching Works Offshore Mexico

June 5, 2023

Credit: DeepOcean
Credit: DeepOcean

Offshore services companz DeepOcean has won a contract to provide post-lay trenching works on 30 kilometers of pipeline offshore Mexico. 

DeepOcean will execute the post-lay trenching works from the M/S Volantis subsea construction vessel, which is equipped DeepOcean’s high powered jet trencher UT-1.

According to DeepOcean, the jet trencher UT-1 has so far completed over 2,200 km of subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46-inch in diameter. 

The 2,800hp UT-1 has achieved trench depths across the globe to 3 meters in various soil conditions in excess of 100KPa. The trencher is also capable of carrying out backfill operations to assist in further product protection.

The Volantis is on charter from Volstad Maritime. The vessel was mobilized from Norway after the completion of an extensive vessel upgrade, which included the installation of batteries to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in line with DeepOcean’s commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030.

DeepOcean has not disclosed the value of the latest contract or the name of the client.

 

Offshore Energy Subsea Pipelines Industry News North America Gulf of Mexico Trenching

Related Offshore News

Bay du Nord FPSO render - ©Equinor

Canada: Equinor Delays Bay du Nord Offshore Oil Project Up...
Appomattox platform ©Shell

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell's U.S. Gulf...


Trending Offshore News

Image for illustration - Credit; Willian Correia/MarineTraffic.com

TechnipFMC, DOF-owned Vessel Catches Fire in Brazil
Offshore
North Rankin Complex - ©Woodside

Offshore Worker Dies in Incident on Woodside's North...
People

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

RTsys NemoSens Micro AUV Pulls its Weight

RTsys NemoSens Micro AUV Pulls its Weight

Current News

Fugro to Provide Floating Wind Lidar Measurements for Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Fugro to Provide Floating Wind Lidar Measurements for Danish Offshore Wind Projects

Brent May Rise Toward $100/bbl as Saudi Output Cut Could Worsen Supply Gap - Analysts

Brent May Rise Toward $100/bbl as Saudi Output Cut Could Worsen Supply Gap - Analysts

ABB Secures Large Tech Order for Two Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

ABB Secures Large Tech Order for Two Wind Turbine Installation Vessels

DeepOcean Bags Post-Lay Trenching Works Offshore Mexico

DeepOcean Bags Post-Lay Trenching Works Offshore Mexico

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine