Consortium Proposes 2.5 GW Offshore Wind Farm in Bass Strait, Australia

A consortium comprising Mainstream Renewable Power, Reventus Power, AGL, and DIRECT Infrastructure has submitted a feasibility license application for a 2.5 GW offshore wind development off the coast of Victoria, Australia.

The area in the Bass Strait off Gippsland, Victoria, was the first offshore wind zone to be declared by the Australian Government.

According to the Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, the 15,000 km2 zone has the potential to support more than 10 GW of year-round energy generation and the creation of thousands of new jobs.

"The consortium is determined to play a leading role in developing the nascent Australian offshore wind industry, establishing opportunities for local industry and job creation. The proposed 2.5 GW project has the potential to generate substantial economic benefits to Australia, including more than AUD 3.7 billion economic value added and the creation of over 8,600 full-time equivalent jobs according to the consortium’s initial socioeconomic impact study," the consortium said.

"In addition, the development phase will include an investment package of AUD 400 million to support workforce and supply chain development, enable the transition of Australian industry, and create local benefits," the consortium said.



