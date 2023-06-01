Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
QatarEnergy in 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with Bangladesh

June 1, 2023

QatarEnergy’s LNG trading arm, QatarEnergy Trading, has signed a long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) to supply about 1.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG to Bangladesh for 15 years, starting in 2026.

The SPA signing at QatarEnergy’s Headquarters in Doha, was witnessed by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: "Today, we are proud to be the largest LNG supplier to Bangladesh and Petrobangla by a large margin, delivering more than 3.5 million tons per annum from Qatar to Bangladesh. These supply arrangements reinforce our unwavering dedication to safeguarding the energy security of valued customers like Bangladesh and delivering the reliable energy they require for socio-economic development and prosperity."

Qatar currently delivers more than 3.5 million tons per year of LNG to Bangladesh.  

