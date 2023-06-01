Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Valeura Extends FPSO Charter and Maintenance Services Contract for Jasmine Oil Field

June 1, 2023

Credit: MODEC (File photo)
Valeura Energy said Thursday it had signed two key contracts relating to its Jasmine oil field offshore Thailand.

Namely, Valeura’s charter of the field’s floating production storage and offloading vessel (“FPSO”), and a contract for provision of operating and maintenance services for the vessel, have been extended by five years until the end of 2028.

 Sean Guest, President and CEO said: "I am pleased to announce these developments, which further illustrate the potential to continue deriving value from the Jasmine oil field.  As announced on May 17, 2023, the Jasmine field has produced 90 million bbls cumulative, greatly exceeding the expectations set at its original development sanction in 2004 of approximately seven million bbls. 

As we continue to see the potential for further production from the Jasmine oil field we have prioritised the maintenance of our infrastructure as a key aspect to ensuring the ongoing safe delivery of value.  These contract extensions pave the way for Valeura to pursue further field extensions and infill drilling in the years to come as we continually seek to extend the economic life of the asset.” 

Both the extension of the FPSO charter and the contract for provision of operations and maintenance services have been extended to the end of 2028. 

In addition, the Canada-based company is conducting approximately US$9 million in capital projects to refurbish the FPSO, ensuring its ongoing reliability and extending the vessel’s class certification, Valeura said. 

Valeura got hold of the Jasmine field when it last year agreed to acquire operated interest in in three offshore licences in the Gulf of Thailand that include the Nong Yao (Licence G11/48), Jasmine/Ban Yen (Licence B5/27) and Manora oil fields (Licence G1/48), from Mubadala.

