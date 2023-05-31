Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

French EDF Joins Two Irish Floating Wind Projects

May 31, 2023

Image Credit: Simply Blue Energy (file photo)
Image Credit: Simply Blue Energy (file photo)

French power giant EDF has entered into a joint venture partnership with Irish developer Simply Blue Group to develop two wind farm projects off the Irish coast, the groups said in a press release on Wednesday. 

The projects are the Western Star floating wind farm on the west coast with a total capacity up to 1.4 gigawatts (GW) and the Emerald floating wind farm in the south that will have a total capacity up to 1.3 GW.

The projects are expected to generate enough electricity together to power approximately two million homes, the report said.

A merger clearance is expected for the partnership in the coming months.

"The partnership is ideally placed to deliver for Phase 3 of offshore wind in Ireland. This is key to kick-starting floating offshore wind, which will have a transformational positive impact on Ireland's maritime and energy landscape," project manager Val Cummins said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Forrest Crellin/Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Allseas

Allseas Wins Deal to Transport Two 2GW Converter Platforms...
©Orsted

First US-Built Offshore Wind Substation Sets Sail


Trending Offshore News

Adriatic LNG / Credit: Floydrosebridge/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Four Bidders Vie For Stake in Exxon LNG Terminal Offshore...
Offshore
Stena Evolution - Credit; Stena Drilling

A Decade in the Making: Stena Evolution Drillship Prepares...
Drilling

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Current News

French EDF Joins Two Irish Floating Wind Projects

French EDF Joins Two Irish Floating Wind Projects

Rem Offshore Chooses Vard Electro's SeaQ Integrated Bridge for New CSOV Vessel

Rem Offshore Chooses Vard Electro's SeaQ Integrated Bridge for New CSOV Vessel

Iraq Approves $416.9M to Build Third Offshore Export Pipeline. Dutch Firm Selected for the Job

Iraq Approves $416.9M to Build Third Offshore Export Pipeline. Dutch Firm Selected for the Job

Minesto's Dragon 12 Project Powers Forward with Cable Installation Completion

Minesto's Dragon 12 Project Powers Forward with Cable Installation Completion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine