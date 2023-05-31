Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ConocoPhillips Books Semi-submersible Drilling Rig For Norwegian Sea Project

May 31, 2023

Credit: Image: CIMC (File Photo)
Credit: Image: CIMC (File Photo)

Norwegian offshore drilling company Odfjell Drilling has secured a contract with ConocoPhillips for the Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible drilling rig.

The contract, which Odfjell Drilling agreed on behalf of the rig owner CIMC Raffles, includes the drilling of one firm well, in PL 891 in the Norwegian Sea, with the option to drill two further wells. 

The firm scope of work is estimated to take 72 days and will start in Q3 2024. The financial details were not disclosed.

As a result of the signing of this contract, the firm backlog for the Deepsea Yantai is expected to now extend into Q4 2024.

The Deepsea Yantai contract news with ConocoPhillips comes just a day after Lonbgoat Energy said its partner DNO had assigned the Deepsea Yantai to drill the Lotus (Kjøttkake) exploration well in Norway.  Read more.

The Deepsea Yantai is a harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig able to operate at - 22℃.  It can operate at a water depth of up to  500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters. It is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

