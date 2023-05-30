Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside Energy Awards Offshore Decommissioning Contracts

May 30, 2023

Source: Heerema
Source: Heerema

Woodside Energy has now awarded all the major contracts for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure at the Enfield, Griffin, Stybarrow and Echo Yodel oil and gas fields offshore Western Australia.

Finalisation of the contracts supports commencement, subject to regulatory approvals, of the decommissioning campaign in the fourth quarter of 2023. The upcoming work will follow successful decommissioning activities which have been underway at the Enfield and Balnaves fields since the first quarter of 2022.

Specialist contractors engaged to undertake activities during the subsea decommissioning campaign include TechnipFMC, Heerema, McDermott, Fugro, DOF and McMahon. A contract for the permanent plug and abandonment of wells in the Stybarrow field has also been awarded to Transocean.

The contracts cover the removal and disposal of riser and disconnectable turret moorings, umbilicals, flowlines and other subsea infrastructure. The campaign will include the decommissioning of the Nganhurra Riser Turret Mooring (RTM) on the Enfield field, the Griffin RTM and the Stybarrow Disconnectable Turret Mooring.

Last year, Heerema Marine Contractors was awarded a decommissioning contract by Woodside Energy that included the integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and transport of the Nganhurra RTM from the Enfield field.

Woodside Energy Vice President Projects Australia Michal Abdullah said: “We are partnering with a range of providers with specialist capabilities and experience to ensure safe and successful execution of one of the largest decommissioning campaigns undertaken offshore Western Australia.”

Offshore Industry News Australia/NZ Decomissioning

Related Offshore News

©Timon/AdobeStock

QatarEnergy to Sign Long-term Asian LNG Supply Deal on...
© Christophe / Adobe Stock

Exxon-Led Group Earned Nearly $6 Billion in Guyana Last...


Trending Offshore News

Adriatic LNG / Credit: Floydrosebridge/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Four Bidders Vie For Stake in Exxon LNG Terminal Offshore...
Offshore
Stena Evolution - Credit; Stena Drilling

A Decade in the Making: Stena Evolution Drillship Prepares...
Drilling

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Current News

Europe's Biggest Gas Supplier Says All Clear from Offshore Pipeline Security Checks

Europe's Biggest Gas Supplier Says All Clear from Offshore Pipeline Security Checks

French EDF Joins Two Irish Floating Wind Projects

French EDF Joins Two Irish Floating Wind Projects

Rem Offshore Chooses Vard Electro's SeaQ Integrated Bridge for New CSOV Vessel

Rem Offshore Chooses Vard Electro's SeaQ Integrated Bridge for New CSOV Vessel

Iraq Approves $416.9M to Build Third Offshore Export Pipeline. Dutch Firm Selected for the Job

Iraq Approves $416.9M to Build Third Offshore Export Pipeline. Dutch Firm Selected for the Job

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine