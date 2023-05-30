Woodside Energy Awards Offshore Decommissioning Contracts

Woodside Energy has now awarded all the major contracts for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure at the Enfield, Griffin, Stybarrow and Echo Yodel oil and gas fields offshore Western Australia.

Finalisation of the contracts supports commencement, subject to regulatory approvals, of the decommissioning campaign in the fourth quarter of 2023. The upcoming work will follow successful decommissioning activities which have been underway at the Enfield and Balnaves fields since the first quarter of 2022.

Specialist contractors engaged to undertake activities during the subsea decommissioning campaign include TechnipFMC, Heerema, McDermott, Fugro, DOF and McMahon. A contract for the permanent plug and abandonment of wells in the Stybarrow field has also been awarded to Transocean.

The contracts cover the removal and disposal of riser and disconnectable turret moorings, umbilicals, flowlines and other subsea infrastructure. The campaign will include the decommissioning of the Nganhurra Riser Turret Mooring (RTM) on the Enfield field, the Griffin RTM and the Stybarrow Disconnectable Turret Mooring.

Last year, Heerema Marine Contractors was awarded a decommissioning contract by Woodside Energy that included the integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and transport of the Nganhurra RTM from the Enfield field.

Woodside Energy Vice President Projects Australia Michal Abdullah said: “We are partnering with a range of providers with specialist capabilities and experience to ensure safe and successful execution of one of the largest decommissioning campaigns undertaken offshore Western Australia.”



