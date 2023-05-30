Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Repsol Extends Energy Swan PSV Charter

May 30, 2023

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Golden Energy Offshore Services AS (GEOS) has secured a contract extension with Repsol for its Enegy Swan platform supply vessel.

The contract extension is in direct continuation of the current charter contract which started in 2021 when the large platform supplier was chartered. The extension kicks off in early July and will run until September 1, 2023.

Repsol Norge will have an option to extend the charter further.

The 2005-built Energy Swan vessel is of ST 216 design and is a large PSV / pipe carrier. 

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Support Vessel Europe

