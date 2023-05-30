NKT to Supply Export Power Cables for OX2 and Ingka Investments' Swedish Offshore Wind Projects

OX2 and Ingka Investments, two companies working to build wind farms offshore Sweden, have entered into a conditional agreement with NKT for the delivery and installation of export power cables.

NKT’s facility in Karlskrona will deliver the cables for the recently awarded Galene offshore wind project in Sweden.

The agreement also covers the Triton offshore wind farm. The agreement will enable OX2 and Ingka Investments to start realizing the projects following grant of final permits.

NKT will supply up to 210 km of offshore and onshore export cables as well as installation of offshore export cables required for the Galene and Triton offshore wind projects.

“This is the second conditional contract for our offshore projects Galene and Triton in Sweden, which includes both the supply and installation of offshore export cables targeting the use of the installation vessel NKT Victoria. We are incredibly happy to engage with NKT and bringing key Swedish manufacturers into our first Swedish offshore projects”, says Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Offshore Wind Development, OX2 Sweden.

"As offshore wind in Sweden sets to take off, we are pleased to be engaging with OX2 and Ingka Investments on their first projects in Sweden with the supply of both off- and onshore export power cables”, says Michael C. Hjorth, Chief Commercial Officer in NKT.

OX2 is developing three offshore wind farms in Sweden together with Ingka Investments: Galene on the west coast, Triton, in the south of Sweden and Aurora, between the islands Gotland and Öland. The final approval of the projects is made by the Government of Sweden and the projects have a potential to produce more than 30 TWh.