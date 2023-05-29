Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
TotalEnergies Granted 20-Year License Renewal on Nigerian Offshore Block

May 29, 2023

Egina FPSO - Credit: John Idigbo/MarineTraffic.com
Egina FPSO - Credit: John Idigbo/MarineTraffic.com

French oil major TotalEnergies, operator of OML130 offshore licens in Nigeria, confirmed Monday it had  secured the renewal of the production license on this offshore block for 20 years.

Located 150 kilometers off the Nigerian coast, the OML130 block contains the prolific Akpo and Egina fields which came into production in 2009 and 2018 respectively. 

"In 2022, production amounted to 282,000 boe/d: nearly 30% was gas sent to the Nigeria LNG plant, notably contributing to Europe’s energy security," TotalEnergies said.

The production start-up from Akpo West, a short-cycle project, is expected by the end of 2023. In addition, OML130 contains the Preowei discovery, to be developed by tie-back to the Egina FPSO.

“Through the OML130 license renewal, TotalEnergies is pleased to continue its contribution to the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. This 20-year extension will enable us to move forward with the FEED studies on the Preowei tie-back project which aims to valorize a discovery using existing facilities in line with Company’s strategy focusing on low-cost and low-emission assets”, said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa, Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited operates OML 130 with a 24% interest, in partnership with CNOOC (45%), Sapetro (15%), Prime 130 (16%) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd as the concessionaire of the PSC.

