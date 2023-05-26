Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NOV's APL to Deliver Submerged Swivel and Yoke System for Wison's FLNG Project in West Africa

May 26, 2023

©Wison
©Wison

China-based Wison Offshore & Marine has awarded NOV's APL a contract to supply a Submerged Swivel and Yoke (SSY) system for deployment in shallow waters offshore West Africa.

APL said the SSY would be used as a mooring and gas export solution for an FLNG floater producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) for global export, while generating gas for domestic power generation. The FLNG floater will be moored at 33 meters water depth.

While APL did not share further info on the FLNG itself, the image it used to illustration its SSY announcement is the same image shared by Wison recently to illustrate the news on securing the contract to supply an FLNG unit to Eni offshore the Republic of Congo.

As for the Submerged Swivel and Yoke (SSY) NOV's APL will supply for Wison-supplied FLNG, APL says this is "a cost-efficient system for mooring of a floating LNG (FLNG) vessel, floating storage, and regasification unit (FSRU), or a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel in shallow water."

"The APL SSY provides an innovative solution, transporting gas/products directly through a subsea pipeline without the need for a jetty.
SSY is based on APL’s proven technology components and is designed to last for the field or terminal lifetime," APL said.

As for the FLNG unit Wison is building for Eni the unit will have a capacity of 2.4 MTPA (million tons per annum). 

The 380-meter-long and 60-meter-wide vessel will be anchored at a water-depth of around 40 meters and will be able to store over 180,000 cubic meters of LNG and 45,000 cubic meters of LPG.  It will be moored in the Nene Marine Field area, ~50km offshore Pointe Noire. 

Energy Vessels Engineering Industry News Activity Floating Production FLNG Mooring

Related Offshore News

©Expro

Harbour Energy Taps Expro for Balmoral Well Abandonment...
Saipem 7000 ©Saipem

Saipem Nets $850M Worth of Offshore Contracts in the Black...


Trending Offshore News

©Orsted

First US-Built Offshore Wind Substation Sets Sail
Offshore
Illustration only ©frag/AdobeStock

Russia: Warship Attacked by Ukrainian Drones While...
Navy

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Venezuela, Trinidad to Continue Talks on Joint Development of Dragon Offshore Gas Field

Venezuela, Trinidad to Continue Talks on Joint Development of Dragon Offshore Gas Field

Chinese Ships Ignore Vietnam Demand to Leave Area Close to Russian-run Offshore Gas Fields

Chinese Ships Ignore Vietnam Demand to Leave Area Close to Russian-run Offshore Gas Fields

Tear Gas Taints the Air as TotalEnergies AGM Rejects Climate Activist Resolution

Tear Gas Taints the Air as TotalEnergies AGM Rejects Climate Activist Resolution

Australia's Santos Rejects Allegations of Human Rights Violations

Australia's Santos Rejects Allegations of Human Rights Violations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine