Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

LS Cable & System to Supply Subsea Cables for Ørsted's Giant Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

May 26, 2023

Gareth Dooley, Deputy Programme Director for Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms(left), Euigon Ko, Head of Submarine Cable System Sales Division of LS Cable & System(center), and Seung-Ho Choe, Country Manager for Ørsted Korea - ©LS Cable & System
Gareth Dooley, Deputy Programme Director for Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms(left), Euigon Ko, Head of Submarine Cable System Sales Division of LS Cable & System(center), and Seung-Ho Choe, Country Manager for Ørsted Korea - ©LS Cable & System

South Korea-based power cable supplier LS Cable & System on Thursday signed a subsea cable supplier agreement with offshore wind developer Ørsted for Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The 920MW projects Changua 2b and 5, located 35 - 60 km from the Changhua coast in western Taiwan, will be among the largest offshore wind farms in the Asia-Pacific region when completed at the end of 2025.

In Taiwan, LS C&S has won the supplier rights for High Voltage submarine cables for all eight projects of the country’s Phase 1 olffshore wind farm construction projects. The accumulated amount of orders has reached approximately 1 trillion won [~$753M at current exchange rates] since 2019.

Taiwan is planning to complete the construction of offshore wind farms with a total output of 5.5GW by 2025 and will build additional offshore wind farms for an additional output of 15GW by 2035.

LS C&S spokesperson said: "We expect additional orders to be placed from Taiwan and estimate that the submarine cable market will be worth around 3 trillion won [...] if we cooperate with KT Submarine to expand into the construction business, we expect our business to grow even more in size.”

LS C&S said it had recently acquired the shares in the submarine cable construction company KT Submarine and improved upon the company’s construction capabilities. 

"There are only about five companies in the world capable of both submarine cable manufacturing and construction, and LS C&S is the only company in Korea to be capable of such services," LS C&S said.

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Renewables Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Photobes/AdobeStock

Eversource Energy to Sell 50% Stake in US Offshore Wind...
©Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

Siemens Gamesa Executive Says Wind Turbine Makers Need...


Trending Offshore News

©Orsted

First US-Built Offshore Wind Substation Sets Sail
Offshore
Illustration only ©frag/AdobeStock

Russia: Warship Attacked by Ukrainian Drones While...
Navy

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Venezuela, Trinidad to Continue Talks on Joint Development of Dragon Offshore Gas Field

Venezuela, Trinidad to Continue Talks on Joint Development of Dragon Offshore Gas Field

Chinese Ships Ignore Vietnam Demand to Leave Area Close to Russian-run Offshore Gas Fields

Chinese Ships Ignore Vietnam Demand to Leave Area Close to Russian-run Offshore Gas Fields

Tear Gas Taints the Air as TotalEnergies AGM Rejects Climate Activist Resolution

Tear Gas Taints the Air as TotalEnergies AGM Rejects Climate Activist Resolution

Australia's Santos Rejects Allegations of Human Rights Violations

Australia's Santos Rejects Allegations of Human Rights Violations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine