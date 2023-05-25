Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Accommodation Firm Prosafe Appoints Interim CEO

May 25, 2023

Reese McNeel - ©Prosafe (Cropped)
Reese McNeel - ©Prosafe (Cropped)

Prosafe, an Oslo-listed offshore accommodation rig provider, has appointed Reese McNeel, the current CFO, to interim CEO and CFO effective immediately.

The decision follows after Jesper Kragh Andresen, the current CEO, said he would in April said he would step down after more than 6 years in the position.

McNeel will now serve as both CEO and CFO until a permanent CEO is selected. 

Jesper Kragh Andresen will continue to support the company as a strategic advisor to the Board and executive team in a transition period.

Glen Rødland, the Chairman, says: ‘The Board is pleased that Reese has accepted to be the interim CEO. Reese has already demonstrated his strong leadership and dedication to Prosafe as CFO since August 2022. Reese brings with him industry and CEO level experience from Sevan Marine ASA, Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd, and AlixPartners."

Energy Industry News Activity Europe People & Companies

