Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Exxon-Led Group Earned Nearly $6 Billion in Guyana Last Year

May 25, 2023

© Christophe / Adobe Stock
© Christophe / Adobe Stock

Exxon Mobil and two partners earned $5.8 billion last year from offshore oil production in Guyana, according to audited results filed in an appeal of a court ruling that found them in breach of insurance obligations.

The filing is the first disclosure of 2022 profits Exxon, Hess Corp and CNOOC earned from oil produced offshore Guyana. The group began production in Guyana in 2019 and accounts for all of the country's oil output.

The financial results were submitted on May 17 in an appeal of an early May ruling that found the group had breached oil-spill insurance obligations for the Liza One offshore platform.

Exxon and its partners "have the technical and financial capabilities to respond positively to any adverse event," Alistair Routledge, Exxon's country manager, said in the appeal.

The group has spill-mitigation technology at its disposal to cap any major oil spills, and an underwater blowout could be sealed within 5-1/2 days, Routledge said.

The oil consortium has $600 million in liability insurance for the Liza 1 platform as well, according to Exxon.

Last year, Exxon took in $2.74 billion from its share of the group's offshore oil production, Hess earned $1.53 billion and CNOOC pocketed $1.55 billion, according to the financial statements. The trio were producing about 375,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from two offshore vessels by the end of 2022 and plan to pump 1.2 million bpd in 2027.

Exxon incurred about $281 million in tax expense in the country last year versus none in 2020, the financial statement by Guyanese auditing group TSD Lal & Co showed.

In total, the group has about $19 billion in assets in Guyana. Exxon's assets in the country at year-end were valued at $10.76 billion, Hess's at $4.28 billion and CNOOC's at $3.9 billion, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Kiana Wilburg in Georgetown; Writing by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Offshore Industry News Oil & Gas

Related Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew rescues three boaters aboard an oil rig after their vessel began sinking near Freeport, Texas on May 21, 2023. The boatcrew embarked the boaters and transferred them to Surfside Marina in Freeport. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Freeport)

U.S. Coast Guard Saves Three Boaters Stranded on Offshore...
©V. Tonic/MarineTraffic.com

Brazil: Petrobras Makes Hydrocarbon Find in Santos Basin's...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only ©frag/AdobeStock

Russia: Warship Attacked by Ukrainian Drones While...
Navy
Juniper platform - Credit: BP

Aquaterra Energy Wins Multi-Million Subsea Riser Contract...
Engineering

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Floating Solar Market Set to Surpass 6 GW by 2031, Says Wood Mackenzie

Floating Solar Market Set to Surpass 6 GW by 2031, Says Wood Mackenzie

Dorado Field Development Receives Boost with Carnarvon Energy's Bedout Divestment Progress

Dorado Field Development Receives Boost with Carnarvon Energy's Bedout Divestment Progress

Norway Oil Firms Raise 2023 and 2024 Investment Forecasts

Norway Oil Firms Raise 2023 and 2024 Investment Forecasts

Aker BP's Yggdrasil Development Bolstered by New Offshore Oil Discovery

Aker BP's Yggdrasil Development Bolstered by New Offshore Oil Discovery

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine