TGS and Kongsberg Team Up to Deliver High-quality Data and Digital Solutions for Offshore Wind

Norwegian companies TGS and Kongsberg on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration to jointly develop integrated data and digital solutions for the offshore wind industry.

TGS, known for its seismic services in the oil and gas sector, and Kongsberg, for its maritime equipment and technology, said the aim of the partnership is "more efficient use of data and digitalization to drive faster scaling of offshore wind."

"According to forecasts, the offshore wind installed base worldwide is expected to more than quadruple between 2023 and 2030. To support and enable this growth, TGS and Kongsberg have signed a Memorandum of Understanding agreeing to collaborate on developing solutions that meet offshore wind client needs and jointly engage leading offshore wind developers," the companies said in a statement.

"The offshore wind industry holds potential for exponential growth and is widely viewed as being crucial for increasing the production and share of renewable energy needed to reduce emissions in line with global goals set for 2030 and 2050. To enable the scaling speed required to achieve this ambition, the process of prospecting, site assessment, and field development needs to be more efficient. Responding to this need, TGS and Kongsberg aim to combine high-quality data with digital solutions that are accessible, modular, scalable, and support an open ecosystem," the two Norwegian firms said.

TGS specializes in energy data acquisition, asset management, high-power computing and data analytics. At the same time, Kongsberg specializes in sensors, marine robotics, automation, industrial digital twins and collaboration tools.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS said: “We are delighted to announce this strategic cooperation which will leverage our joint expertise to deliver high-quality data and digital solutions for the offshore wind industry. Together, TGS and KONGSBERG are uniquely positioned to provide reduced development and installation costs, shorter cycle times, and better operational performance for the entire offshore wind project life cycle from site assessment to operations. This partnership signifies another landmark in our ongoing commitment to providing the offshore wind industry with the most advanced energy data and intelligence solutions to improve efficiencies and optimize decision-making."

“We have a shared ambition with TGS that far more effective use of data and digitalization will be key to drive and sustain faster scaling of offshore wind. We believe that combining high-quality energy data with our market-leading solutions for energy industries digitalization will assist developers to collaborate better and be more productive. Moreover, “digital by design” field development will underpin a broader application ecosystem and successively unlock additional value propositions to developers,” Geir Håøy, Kongsberg President and Chief Executive Officer said.

Since 2021, TGS has diversified its energy data and insights into renewable energy and carbon storage via strategic partnerships, organic initiatives, and acquisitions.

TGS’ offshore wind solutions include market intelligence from 4C Offshore , wind, and metocean measurements, analytics platforms, subsurface data for site assessment, and data management. TGS has a client base of over 450 companies focusing on offshore wind.

Kongsberg has been part of the offshore renewables industry mainly through ship design and marine systems of Kongsberg Maritime, and subsea data acquisition sensors and solutions by Kongsberg Discovery.

In 2022, Kongsberg established Kongsberg Renewables Technologies to accelerate organic and inorganic growth further.

Recently, Kongsberg Digital acquired a majority ownership in FutureOn, which offers a cloud-based platform for offshore energy field development (FieldTwin), delivering collaborative working environments with access to distributed data, best-in-class industry software, and geospatially accurate data visualization. Kongsberg has current revenues from offshore wind exceeding 200 million Euros annually.

