Bowdun Offshore Wind Opens Supply Chain Doors to Scottish O&G Firms

Bowdun offshore wind farm, developed by Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), has launched an initiative to unlock a $1.35 billion (£1 billion) offshore wind opportunity for Scottish oil and gas supply chain companies to diversify into renewables.

Bowdun, a 1 GW offshore wind farm planned 27 miles off Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire from the ScotWind leasing round, has launched the Supply Chain Pathways Program.

The scheme, which has 60 firms involved to date, aims to break down barriers for Scottish firms, including oil and gas specialists, entering the offshore wind industry, which is often dominated by major ‘Tier 1’ contractors with established supply chains.

Bowdun will work with its partner DEME Offshore - a global Tier 1 contractor and recognized leader in offshore wind with their involvement in more than 40 GW of capacity - to pre-qualify local firms as suppliers.

DEME is a member of consortium composed of Qair and Aspiravi, which together make up TWP.

These companies will then be able to compete for work not only on Bowdun, but also on other DEME Offshore projects in the UK and internationally.

The program will bring suppliers into the process years earlier than usual, helping them prepare investment cases, build capability and, ultimately, win work.

Bowdun and its partners are seeking to align these suppliers with project requirements, including transport and installation and other ‘balance of plant’ components.

“Thistle Wind Partners’ Supply Chain Pathways Programme is an example of the public and private sectors working together to grow our supply chain companies and help them win contracts at home and abroad. This proactive approach keeps Scotland at the forefront of global offshore wind development,” said Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister.

“Talk of the shift to renewables must be converted into action, delivering projects, creating jobs for local communities, and realising our national net zero ambitions.

“Bowdun aims to be a bridge between Scotland’s abundant offshore wind resource and its world-class oil and gas engineering capability. Working with DEME Offshore, this programme will help deliver value through Bowdun while supporting the supply chain to seize international opportunities,” added Ian Taylor, Project Director of the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm.