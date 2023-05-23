Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Heritage Petroleum Names Ex-ConocoPhillips Exec as New CEO as Chow Set to Retire

May 23, 2023

Arlene Chow, Heritage's current CEO, will retire effective June 13 - Credit: Heritage Petroleum
Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned oil company Heritage Petroleum has hired a 25-year veteran of U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips CEO, the company's chairman told Reuters on Monday. 

Erik Keskula was last president of Conoco's Malaysia unit until last year and earlier worked at its North Slope oil operations in Alaska, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

Arlene Chow, Heritage's current CEO, will retire effective June 13, the company said on Monday. 

Keskula is expected to take over on that date, according to three people familiar with the matter. 

The company's Chairman Michael Quamina confirmed the designation and said the company was pleased to have him. 

Heritage Petroleum last year produced 13 million barrels of Molo crude from on- and offshore properties. 

Most of the crude was exported to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis WilliamsEditing by Marguerita Choy)

