Fugro and Fraunhofer IWES Collaborate on Surveys for German Wind Farm Sites

Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency has awarded Fugro a geophysical survey contract for two offshore wind farm sites in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Sea.

Working in collaboration with Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems (IWES), Fugro’s Geo-data will be integrated with its ultra-high resolution multichannel seismic data (UHR MCS) and used by Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency to develop geological models of the offshore sites and support subsequent geotechnical investigations.

The project will start this week, with Fugro mobilizing a dedicated survey vessel to perform high-precision positioning, sub-bottom profiling recording and interpretation.

Additionally, Fraunhofer IWES will be responsible for conducting the multichannel seismic survey, dedicated data processing, and interpretation.

A dense data raster will be generated, totalling 2393 km survey lines. The sub-bottom profiler data provides detailed structural imaging of sediments up to 15 m below the seafloor while the UHR MCS data penetrates more than 100 meters to capture images of small sedimentary bodies and deep valley structures carved by glaciers and filled with younger sediments.

The final result will be a preliminary subsurface model that can be used as the basis for future geotechnical survey campaigns as well as to reduce the risk for the future installation of the windfarms.

The sites are due to be auctioned in the coming years and will play a significant role in Germany’s energy transition plan, which aims to achieve a target of 30 GW by 2030.



