Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro and Fraunhofer IWES Collaborate on Surveys for German Wind Farm Sites

May 22, 2023

© Fugro Fugro Pioneer running lines with seismic equipment deployed performing a geophysical survey.
© Fugro Fugro Pioneer running lines with seismic equipment deployed performing a geophysical survey.

Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency has awarded Fugro a geophysical survey contract for two offshore wind farm sites in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Sea. 

Working in collaboration with Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems (IWES), Fugro’s Geo-data will be integrated with its ultra-high resolution multichannel seismic data (UHR MCS) and used by Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency to develop geological models of the offshore sites and support subsequent geotechnical investigations.

The project will start this week, with Fugro mobilizing a dedicated survey vessel to perform high-precision positioning, sub-bottom profiling recording and interpretation. 

Additionally, Fraunhofer IWES will be responsible for conducting the multichannel seismic survey, dedicated data processing, and interpretation. 

A dense data raster will be generated, totalling 2393 km survey lines. The sub-bottom profiler data provides detailed structural imaging of sediments up to 15 m below the seafloor while the UHR MCS data penetrates more than 100 meters to capture images of small sedimentary bodies and deep valley structures carved by glaciers and filled with younger sediments.

The final result will be a preliminary subsurface model that can be used as the basis for future geotechnical survey campaigns as well as to reduce the risk for the future installation of the windfarms.

The sites are due to be auctioned in the coming years and will play a significant role in Germany’s energy transition plan, which aims to achieve a target of 30 GW by 2030.

Renewable Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Geology Seismic Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

Credit: VARD

Purus Wind Orders Two Offshore Wind Vessels from VARD
Credit: brudertack69/AdobeStock

Record Orders, Strong Sales Drive Strong Q2 for Siemens...


Trending Offshore News

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs
Technology
©Rafael Henrique/AdobeStock

Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum to...
Energy

Sponsored

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis of New Jersey Offshore Wind Project

BOEM Completes Environmental Analysis of New Jersey Offshore Wind Project

Equinor Shelves Trollvind Offshore Wind Farm Project

Equinor Shelves Trollvind Offshore Wind Farm Project

STATS Group and EPOMS Sign Exclusive Deal for Offshore Services in Malaysia

STATS Group and EPOMS Sign Exclusive Deal for Offshore Services in Malaysia

Subsea 7 Lands EPCI Work at Turkey's Sakarya Offshore Field

Subsea 7 Lands EPCI Work at Turkey's Sakarya Offshore Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine