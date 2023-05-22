CNOOC's Floating Wind Turbine Starts Powering Offshore Oil Fields

China's CNOOC Limited said Monday that the Wenchang deep-sea floating wind demonstration project has been connected to the grid for power generation.

The demonstration project is located near the Wenchang oilfields in the western part of the South China Sea, 136 kilometers away from the shore in a water depth of 120 meters.

"The project's main production facility "Haiyou Guanlan" is China's first deep-sea floating wind power platform that supplies power to offshore oilfields under the most challenging oceanic conditions," CNOOC said.

With an installed capacity of 7.25 MW, the platform can produce up to 22 million kWh of electricity, equivalent to saving nearly 10 million cubic meters of natural gas and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 22,000 tons per year, CNOOC said.

CNOOC Limited owns 100% equity interest in the demonstration project.

Wang Dongjin, Chairman of the CNOOC Limited said: "The successful commissioning of 'Haiyou Guanlan' demonstrates the latest achievement of CNOOC Limited in the integrated development of offshore oilfields and new energy business. The company has made the most out of our intrinsic comparative advantages and China's leading wind power technologies. It also marks an important step forward for the Company to tap offshore green energy resources."



