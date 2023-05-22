Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC's Floating Wind Turbine Starts Powering Offshore Oil Fields

May 22, 2023

The Haiyou Guanlan floating wind turbines before the sailaway in March ©COOEC
The Haiyou Guanlan floating wind turbines before the sailaway in March ©COOEC

China's CNOOC Limited said Monday that the Wenchang deep-sea floating wind demonstration project has been connected to the grid for power generation. 

The demonstration project is located near the Wenchang oilfields in the western part of the South China Sea, 136 kilometers away from the shore in a water depth of 120 meters. 

"The project's main production facility "Haiyou Guanlan" is China's first deep-sea floating wind power platform that supplies power to offshore oilfields under the most challenging oceanic conditions," CNOOC said.

With an installed capacity of 7.25 MW, the platform can produce up to 22 million kWh of electricity, equivalent to saving nearly 10 million cubic meters of natural gas and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 22,000 tons per year, CNOOC said.

CNOOC Limited owns 100% equity interest in the demonstration project. 

Wang Dongjin, Chairman of the CNOOC Limited said: "The successful commissioning of 'Haiyou Guanlan' demonstrates the latest achievement of CNOOC Limited in the integrated development of offshore oilfields and new energy business. The company has made the most out of our intrinsic comparative advantages and China's leading wind power technologies. It also marks an important step forward for the Company to tap offshore green energy resources."  


Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Renewables Decarbonization South China Sea

Related Offshore News

Bubble Curtain noise mitigation system ©Vineyard Wind

Noise Mitigation: Bubble Curtain to Be Deployed During...
©OX2

OX2 to Sell 49% Stake in Three Finnish Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

©Rafael Henrique/AdobeStock

Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake in Occidental Petroleum to...
Energy

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs
Technology

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Voyis Launches Discovery Vision Systems for ROVs

Current News

Harbour Energy Taps Expro for Balmoral Well Abandonment Project

Harbour Energy Taps Expro for Balmoral Well Abandonment Project

U.S. Coast Guard Saves Three Boaters Stranded on Offshore Oil Platform

U.S. Coast Guard Saves Three Boaters Stranded on Offshore Oil Platform

CNOOC's Floating Wind Turbine Starts Powering Offshore Oil Fields

CNOOC's Floating Wind Turbine Starts Powering Offshore Oil Fields

Exxon Says Guyana Insurance Dispute Could Cut Revenue $350M/Month

Exxon Says Guyana Insurance Dispute Could Cut Revenue $350M/Month

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine