CBED's Vessel to Support Work on Ørsted's New Offshore Wind Farm Projects in Germany

Offshore accommodation company CBED has won a contract with Ørsted to provide its services for offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany.

After completing the current project on DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms, CBED will move on to join the commissioning of two new offshore wind farms, Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3, in 2024.

With this new commissioning project with Ørsted, CBED secures full activity from Q1 until end of Q4 in 2024 for its walk-to-work service operation vessel, Wind Innovation.

The contract starts in direct continuation of the current DanTysk and Sandbank contract, expected to be completed in Q4 2023. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned by end of 2024, with Borkum Riffgrund 3 following in early 2025.

Daniel Alon, General Manager, CBED: "We are glad to once again be working with Ørsted, this time on a combined project. With her 80 single cabins and option of 105 quests in total, Wind Innovation stands out in the market, and we look forward to welcome new guests living comfortably on board our vessel and using our walk-to-work gangway to get directly to work on the wind turbines.

"During the project, the offshore operations will also benefit from Wind Innovation’s adjustable pedestal gangway, allowing the flexibility of connecting to transition pieces of different heights across the two involved wind farms.

"Wind Innovation can operate as low as 11,95 m (LAT) from the lowest operation level up to 26,45 m (HAT) from the highest operating level."

Both Gode Wind 3 (242 MW) and Borkum Riffgrund 3 (900 MW) offshore wind farms are located in the German North Sea, close to the existing offshore wind farms Gode Wind 1 and 2 and Borkum Riffgrund 1 and 2.

The two offshore wind farms will consist of 107 wind turbines in total, with 24 for Gode Wind 3 and the remaining 83 wind turbines for the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm.

With its 900 MW, Borkum Riffgrund will be Germany's largest offshore wind farm to date, and combined, the two wind farms will provide electricity to well over one million homes.