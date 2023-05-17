Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
World's Largest Floating Wind Farm Powers Up Another Norwegian Offshore Field

May 17, 2023

Hywind Tampen floating wind farm - Photographer: Karoline Rivero Bernacki/ Credit: Equinor
Hywind Tampen floating wind farm - Photographer: Karoline Rivero Bernacki/ Credit: Equinor

Norwegian oil and gas Equinor has informed that the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm, the world's largest, has started delivering power to its Snorre field, offshore Norway.

"As the operator, we’re proud to announce on behalf of the partners first power production to the Snorre oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea from the world’s largest offshore wind park, Hywind Tampen," Equinor said.

Hywind Tampen production started in November 2022 by delivering power to the Gullfaks field. While some work still remains, both fields are now online, Equinor said.

"As the first wind farm globally to power oil and gas installations, Hywind Tampen is expected to meet about 35% of the electricity demand of the Gullfaks and Snorre fields once it reaches full capacity, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 200,000 tonnes annually. Now 10 of 11 turbines are installed on the field, and the last is due to go offshore this week," Equinor said.

The 88MW Hywind Tampen floating wind farm is owned by the Gullfaks and Snorre partnerships, which include Petoro, OMV, Vår Energi , Wintershall Dea, and INPEX Idemitsu Norge.

