Siemens Gamesa, deugro, Amasus Offshore to Deliver Transport Vessels for Next-gen Offshore Wind Components

deugro Danmark and its partners Siemens Gamesa and Amasus Offshore said Tuesday they would bring two newly designed vessels customized for transporting offshore wind turbine components to the market.

Siemens Gamesa and deugro have entered into a long-term charter agreement for these newbuild vessels, Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon, which will be delivered in 2025.

According to the companies involved, the new vessels have been designed to accommodate the increasing size and weight of the next generations of offshore wind turbine components. Credit: deugro

Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon will measure 167.6 x 26 meters, with the deckhouse and accommodation placed forward to ensure optimal cargo intake without any line-of-sight limitations. The vessels will be fitted with a stern RO/RO ramp, three Liebherr cranes and a "unique" gantry system, allowing stowage of blades in three tiers, providing excellent flexibility in cargo composition and method of loading.

"Reducing the overall carbon footprint was one of the main drivers in the design phase and conceptual development of these new vessels. Energy consumption has been reduced thanks to an aerodynamically and hydro-optimized hull shape, a low-resistance special hull coating and a stateof- the-art Wärtsilä diesel engine with a 15% lower consumption and carbon footprint compared to today’s standards," reads a press release issued Tuesday.

According to the project partners, the vessel will feature an efficient power train with hybrid propulsion system and an exhaust gas cleaning system meeting the highest IMO Tier 3 standards have been integrated into the new vessels, with special attention also being paid to waste heat recovery.

The two new vessels will be built at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard in China and are scheduled for delivery in spring and summer of 2025.