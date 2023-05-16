Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore's Normand Pacific Vessel Secures Long-Term Contract with Prysmian

May 16, 2023

Normand Pacific CSV - Credit: Solstad Offshore
Offshore cable installation services firm Prysmian has awarded a new 7-year contract for Solstad Offshore's construction support vessel Normand Pacific for renewable energy works.

The Normand Pacific CSV now has a firm contract with Prysmian until December 31, 2030. 

Also, Prysmian can extend the contract with 2 x 2 years and 1 x 1 year beyond the firm period.

Normand Pacific has been on charter with Prysmian since 2016, and the vessel is supporting the installation of power cable systems on Prysmian’s global projects.

Financial details of the new contract were not disclosed.

