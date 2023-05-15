Van Oord Makes History with Record-Breaking Subsea Rock Installation Offshore Senegal

Dutch offshore installation services firm Van Oord has informed that its flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes has set a new world record.

The vessel carried out subsea rock installation works what Van Oord says is a record water depth of 1.364 meters, with Van Oord comparing the distance to "almost five times the length of the Eiffel tower!"

The Subsea Rock installation works were executed in relation to the development of the Woodside-operated Sangomar field in Senegal.

Subsea 7 contracted Van Oord to install 262.000 tonnes of rock in water depths ranging from 800 to the record depth of 1.364 meters for the stabilization and protection of subsea infrastructure.

The Sangomar field is located approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar. Due to the remote project location, the rock is supplied to the vessel by a ship-to-ship transfer method.

"With this record, Van Oord strengthens their position as market leader for SRI, both in accuracy, efficiency and depth," said Rob Bakker, Operations Manager at Van Oord

According to the company, its dynamic positioning flexible fallpipe vessels are equipped with a unique flexible fall pipe system and Remote Operating Vehicles (ROV).

"Van Oord has developed a system in-house to install rock precisely and efficiently at greater water depth. This is an unique system giving Van Oord the ability to reach this record breaking water depth. Van Oord is the only subsea Rock Installation Contractor ever to reach this water depth and is determined to remain the record holder for deep water SRI," the company said.

Last month, Australian oil and gas giant Woodside said that its Sangomar development had been 82% complete and on target for first oil later in 2023. Once online, this will be Senegal's first offshore oil project in production.