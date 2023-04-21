Woodside's Sangomar Offshore Oil Project in Senegal 82% Complete

On Friday, Australian oil and gas giant Woodside said that its Sangomar development project offshore Senegal was 82% complete and on target for first oil later this year. Once online, this will be Senegal's first offshore oil project in production.

Woodside, the operator of Sangomar, said in its first quarter report that the development drilling program for the field progressed, with ten of 23 wells complete. The offshore drilling started back in mid-2021.

Two Diamond Offshore drillships, the Ocean BlackRhino and the Ocean BlackHawk, are drilling the development wells tied to a MODEC-supplied FPSO, which is currently in Singapore where topsides integration and pre-commissioning works continued in Singapore during the quarter.

In an update on Friday, Woodside said that the installation and testing of the rigid flowlines, totaling 101 km, were completed.

The subsea installation campaign progressed during the quarter, with umbilical installation now 37% complete. ·

The FPSO being built for the Sangomar field is a converted Very Large Crude Carrier and has been named after Senegal’s first president, Leopold Sédar Senghor. It will have the capacity to produce 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Woodside is the operator and has an 82% participating interest in the Sangomar project, with PETROSEN holding the remaining 18%.

Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said: "The Sangomar development drilling program is nearing its half-way point, with ten of 23 wells completed. Installation and testing of the rigid flowlines, which total 101km in length, were successfully and safely completed. This is a key milestone on the path to targeted first oil later this year."