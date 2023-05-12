Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Makes Gas/Condensate Discovery in Norwegian Sea

May 12, 2023

Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig - Credit; NPD
Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig - Credit; NPD

Norwegian oil company Equinor Energy has made a gas/condensate discovery in the offshore licence 255 B, about 25 km south of the Kristin field in the Norwegian Sea.

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Middle and Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Garn, Ile and Tofte formations).

The well, formally named well 6406/5-2 S, was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig and encountered a gas/condensate column of about 24 meters in the Garn Formation, 46 m of which was a sandstone reservoir with poor to moderate reservoir properties. 

The Garn Formation had a total thickness of 60 meters. The well also encountered 102 meters and 140 meters of sandstone reservoirs in the Ile and Tofte Formations, respectively, with moderate to good reservoir quality. The reservoir was water-filled.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery in the Garn Formation between 0.2 million Sm3  and 1.1 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent. The licensees will assess the discovery alongside other nearby discoveries/prospects, as regards further follow-up, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said.

The well was not formation-tested, but data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

This is the fourth exploration well in production licence 255 B, which was carved out of production licence 255 in 2016 (awarded in the 16th licensing round).

The well 6406/5-2 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 4582 meters, and was terminated in the Ror Formation from the Early Jurassic. The water depth at the site is 304 meters. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig is now drilling a pilot hole in production licence 1058, where Equinor is also the operator.

Drilling Industry News Activity Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Stena IceMax drillship - Credit: John Flynn/MarineTraffic.com

BP Ventures Back into Offshore Oil Frontiers to Boost...
Credit: Hans Hausmann/MarineTraffic.com

SFL Bags $50M Contract for Hercules Offshore Drilling Rig


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MODEC

MODEC to Deliver Highly Complex FPSO for Equinor's $9B...
Offshore
Stena IceMax drillship - Credit: John Flynn/MarineTraffic.com

BP Ventures Back into Offshore Oil Frontiers to Boost...
Drilling

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

REM Purus' New CSOV Named in Aalesund, Norway

REM Purus' New CSOV Named in Aalesund, Norway

Ireland Awards Four Contracts in First Offshore Wind Auction

Ireland Awards Four Contracts in First Offshore Wind Auction

Japan Picks Five Promising Zones for Offshore Wind Farms

Japan Picks Five Promising Zones for Offshore Wind Farms

Shell Awards Noble Voyager Drillship Contract for Deepwater Exploration in Mauritania

Shell Awards Noble Voyager Drillship Contract for Deepwater Exploration in Mauritania

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine