TechnipFMC Wins Major Contract for SURF System Offshore Brazil

May 11, 2023

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has won a contract to supply subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) for the recently sanctioned $9 billion BM-C-33 offshore development in Brazil.

The contract was awarded by Equinor, the operator of the offshore block, on behalf of its partners Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Petrobras.

Located in the Campos Basin, BM-C-33 comprises three different pre-salt discoveries – Pão de Açúcar, Gávea and Seat – containing natural gas and oil/condensate recoverable reserves above one billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Equinor has exercised an option with TechnipFMC following its front-end engineering design awarded in July 2022, to deliver integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation for SURF. The SURF system will be installed in a water depth of approximately 2900 meters, which is the deepest installation in Equinor’s history.

The contract, described by TechnipFMC as a major award, includes delivery of Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, rigid risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment. 

For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is more than $1 billion. The project will be developed using a MODEC-supplied Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) unit. Read more on that here.

