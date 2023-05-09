Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Indian Court Upholds Tribunal Ruling Favoring Reliance in Gas Migration Dispute

May 9, 2023

Delhi High Court has upheld the ruling of an arbitration panel favoring Reliance Industries and its foreign partners in a dispute over gas migration from fields operated by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, a court order shows. 

The oil ministry had approached the Delhi High Court after an international arbitration panel rejected its $1.55 billion fine on Reliance and its partners for selling gas that migrated from ONGC's fields in the east coast Krishna-Godavari basin to their block in the same area. 

"...the view taken by the arbitral tribunal is most certainly a "possible view," which calls for no interference," the court order said. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Arpan Chaturvedi)


