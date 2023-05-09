Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Velesto Wins Offshore Drilling Contracts for Three Jack-up Rigs

May 9, 2023

Image for illustration only - Credit: Wanfahmy/AdobeStock
Malaysian offshore drilling rig contractor Velesto Drilling has received three notices of assignments related to a drilling contract award with Petronas first announced in March.

The contract is for providing three jack-up drilling rigs, the Naga 3, Naga 4, Naga 6, with an estimated total contract value of $128 million.

The Naga 3 has secured eight firm wells, the Naga 4 has four firm wells, plus options for up to two wells, and Naga 6 has secured six firm wells.

All contracts are expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

Drilling Asia Shallow Water Drilling Rigs

