Velesto Wins Offshore Drilling Contracts for Three Jack-up Rigs

Malaysian offshore drilling rig contractor Velesto Drilling has received three notices of assignments related to a drilling contract award with Petronas first announced in March.

The contract is for providing three jack-up drilling rigs, the Naga 3, Naga 4, Naga 6, with an estimated total contract value of $128 million.

The Naga 3 has secured eight firm wells, the Naga 4 has four firm wells, plus options for up to two wells, and Naga 6 has secured six firm wells.

All contracts are expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.