NKT Wins EUR 600M Order for High-voltage Power Cable System for Biscay Gulf Interconnector

Power cable-making and installation firm NKT has won an order for one of the 400 kV high-voltage power cable systems for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector, strengthening the transmission security and electricity supply between France and Spain.

NKT first said in March it had been selected as turnkey supplier for the turnkey power cable project for the Biscay Gulf Interconnector by INELFE (Electricity Interconnection France-Spain), a joint venture between the Spanish transmission system operator, Red Eléctrica, and its French counterpart, Réseau Transport d’Électricité.

Now, the final order has been awarded with an order value of more than EUR 600 million.

The order comprises design, production, offshore installation and commissioning of one of the two 400 kV high-voltage DC XLPE power cable systems enabling energy exchange between France and Spain.

NKT President and CEO Alexander Kara says: "With the order, we continue to leverage our expertise in high-voltage DC power cable technology to play a central part in interconnecting the European power grids. The Biscay Gulf Interconnector will be important to strengthen transmission security and the green transition in Europe. We are also pleased to expand our market reach to Southern Europe and are looking forward to the collaboration with INELFE."

The order includes approximately 100 km onshore cables as well as 300 km offshore cables divided into three on- and two offshore sections to avoid cable laying in the submarine Capbreton Canyon.

The two cable systems of interconnector will increase the total potential energy exchange between France and Spain from 2,800 MW to 5,000 MW. It will improve safety, stability and quality of electricity supply, as well as efficiency in both countries. The project will strengthen the integration of renewable energy by connecting the Iberian Peninsula with continental Europe.

NKT will produce the power cables at the high-voltage factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, with expected commissioning of the full project by 2028.

Separately on Friday, NKT was awarded a framework agreement for TenneT’s 2GW Program to deliver significant volumes of offshore and onshore power cables. The 2GW Program is considered one of the most significant infrastructure projects in the green transformation of Europe.

TenneT, the Dutch-German transmission system operator, has selected NKT to provide several 525 kV XLPE high-voltage direct current (HVDC) on- and offshore power cable systems. The award is a multi-year framework agreement with firm commitments on three specific projects as part of TenneT’s ambitious offshore wind 2GW Program. Read more here.