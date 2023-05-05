Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NOV Wins New Contract to Supply Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Design to Havfram

May 5, 2023

Credit: NOV

NOV has signed a new contract with China's CIMC Raffles to supply another GustoMSC™ NG-20000X self-propelled wind turbine installation jack-up vessel design for Havfram, an offshore wind services company based in Norway, which recently ordered its second wind turbine installation vessel from CIMC.

According to NOV, the NG-20000X-HF vessels are among the largest wind installation jack-ups in the industry. They feature a 3,250-ton heavy lift crane and can install foundations up to 3,000 tons and wind turbines with tip heights over 300 m in water depths up to 70 m. 

The vessel’s large carrying capacity reduces the vessel trips required per development, thereby improving project economics, and reducing carbon emissions per installed megawatt, NOV added.

Like the vessel currently under construction under the first contract, Havfram’s second self-propelled jack-up vessel will be equipped with the NOV variable speed drive rack and pinion jacking system, including the regenerative power system technology that feeds the generated power back into the vessel’s system. 

