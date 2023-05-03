Norway Oil Workers Agree Wage Deal, Avert Strike

Wage talks between Norwegian oil firms and two labor unions ended in a deal on Wednesday, industry and union officials said, averting the risk of strike action later this year.

The Lederne union as well as Industri Energi both came to an agreement with companies, industry group Offshore Norway said.

A third union, Safe, will also be encompassed by the settlement, Offshore Norway said.

Norway produces around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost equally divided between oil and natural gas.

The Nordic country became Europe's largest gas supplier after Russia cut its deliveries amid the war in Ukraine.

The wage agreements cover in total about 7300 union members, employed by such companies as Equinor, ConocoPhillips and Aker BP.





