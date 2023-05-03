Former Aker Solutions CEO, Luis Araujo, Becomes Chairman of CRC Evans

Bluewater-backed CRC Evans, a company offering welding and coating services to the energy sector has appointed Luis Araujo, former CEO of Aker Solutions, as its Chairman to help drive its next growth phase.

"The appointment comes after a transformational year for the business, which has seen revenues grow to over a quarter of a billion pounds and strong growth across its core markets, including hydrogen, carbon capture, renewables, infrastructure and nuclear," CRC Evans, which recently secured contracts with Subsea 7 and Technip FMC, said.

"The new CRC Evans was created after the acquisition by Pipeline Technique of CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat (PIH), and Stanley Inspection from Stanley Black & Decker with the new combined business taking the CRC Evans name. The combined business has a strong heritage of onshore and offshore oil and gas pipeline construction, manufacturing and technology development and a reputation that has earned the trust of customers around the world," CRC Evans said.

"By appointing Luis Araujo, CRC Evans has an experienced Chairman with a successful track record of growing businesses across the energy sector. During his term as CEO of Aker Solutions, he led the company through a significant transformation, expanding the company's international presence and client base and implementing an energy transition strategy that culminated with the successful launch of new companies, Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Offshore Wind," the company said.

With over 38 years of experience in the energy and oil and gas industries, Araujo has worked on a portfolio of advisory roles, with global experience in project management, engineering, and sales, most recently as CEO of Aker Solutions from 2014 to 2020. Before he was appointed CEO, he held Regional President and Executive Vice-President roles in the company since 2011. Before his period with Aker Solutions, he was CEO of Wellstream Brazil, a pipeline products company with a wide range of pipe solutions, currently part of Baker Hughes GE.

In addition to his new role as a Chairman at CRC Evans, Araujo also holds the position of Chairman with several other businesses.

CRC Evans is also appointing Carol Chesney to Chair its Audit Committee. Chesney has over 35 years of experience in complex finance, audit and company secretary roles and has served on the boards of four listed companies, including Renishaw plc, Hunting plc, Biffa plc and IQE plc. Carol is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Randolph-Macon Woman's College.