Subsea 7, Pipeline Technique Pen Long-term Welding, Coating Services Deal

November 3, 2022

Pipeline Technique (PTL), a provider of welding and coating solutions to the global onshore and offshore energy sectors, has entered into a long-term agreement with Subsea 7 for the provision of welding and coating services. 

PTL will provide Subsea 7 with access to both specialists and equipment.

Ben Mackay, Chief Operating Officer for PTL, said “By offering predictability, we can provide Subsea 7 with a robust foundation for long-term planning and enhanced project performance. We look forward to contributing to more efficient operations benefitting both parties.”

PTL Chief Executive Officer, Frederic Castrec said “PTL’s close working relationship with Subsea 7 spans several years, and this collaboration agreement forms the basis for its long-term continuation.”

